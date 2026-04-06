Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a-10a)

Legends of Laughter Fayetteville Art

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour at Trilith Live on April 11th!

The Legends of Laughter Tour features comedians Earthquake, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Don DC Curry.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/2026 - 04/03/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour at Trilith Live on April 11. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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