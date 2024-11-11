Toni & Tony has your chance to see Glenn Jones at City Winery

Glenn Jones

KISS 104.1 & City Winery Atlanta present Glenn Jones live for 2 shows Tuesday, Dec 17 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM. Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to see him at 6:30pm.

There is no stopping Grammy Nominated Recording Producer and Artist GLENN JONES, as his first new single, “Love By Design” featuring Grammy Award winner Regina Belle, hits the Billboard Smooth Jazz Charts as #1 Most Added Smooth Jazz Vocal Record In The Nation. Followed by yet another single, titled “You & Me” originally written by J.P.Pennington and performed by Rockie Robbins in the mid 1990′s.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/2024 - 11/15/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Glenn Jones on December 17, 2024, at 6:30pm.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $80.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group