Toni Moore has your final chance to see T.I. Tip Harris and the Haha Mafia





KISS 104.1 & City Winery Atlanta present T.I. Harris feat. The Haha Mafia October 26, 2024 at 7pm! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com!

Aside from his contributions in entertainment including, 11 hit albums, multiple Grammy’s, Billboard BET and American Music Awards, countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including, ATL, VH-1′s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, American Gangster and Marvel’s Antman, to name a few, Tip “T.I.” Harris has made an indelible mark on the world of business. He is an artist, entrepreneur and activist who has amassed a business empire to include a record label (Grand Hustle), A film/TV production company (Grand Hustle Films), a 10+ year old clothing line (Akoo, Hustle Gang), a real estate holdings company, non-profit organization (Us or Else), owner/founder of Trap Music Museum, co-owner of Bankhead Seafood, owner of Super Sound Studios, investor and much more.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/14/2024 - 10/18/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see T.I. Harris feat. The Haha Mafia October 26, 2024 at 7pm.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $70.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group