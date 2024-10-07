Toni Moore has your chance to see Bilal at City Winery

Bilal

KISS 104.1 & City Winery Atlanta present Bilal on on Sunday, October 13th at 5:30pm! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets.

Philadelphia born, Soul Singer, Bilal is one of the most dynamic artist of our time. Bilal is an eclectic--drawing from gospel, jazz, soul, blues, and hip-hop. Bilal made his major label debut with 2001′s “First Born Second.” The CD sold over 300,000 copies and announced that Bilal was an artist to watch. Bilal’s sophomore recording “Love For Sale” leaked to the internet before its official release and would enjoy over half a million downloads. 2010 saw “Air Tights’ Revenge,” which yielded the Grammy nominated “Little Ones”. In Feb 2013 Bilal released “A Love Surreal,” which has already garnered critical acclaim being named as one of People Magazine’s top ten albums of the year. And in 2015 he released his most celebrated project of his career, “In Another Life” produced entirely by retro soul producer Adrian Young. Followed by the him earning he first Grammy Award for his participation on the critically acclaimed “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/7/2024 - 10/11/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Bilal on on Sunday, October 13th at 5:30pm.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $80.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

