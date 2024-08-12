Toni Moore Has Tickets to See The Ton3s at City Winery

Toni Moore is giving you a chance to see The Ton3s at City Winery on August 18, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Known for their ebullient gospel, hip-hop, and R&B-influenced sound, the Hamiltones are the official backing singers for acclaimed vocalist Anthony Hamilton. The trio, who emerged in 2016, draw upon a mix of classic and contemporary influences, including the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, and Kirk Franklin, among others. Along with their work with Hamilton, they released their debut EP, Watch the Ton3s, in 2019.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/2024 - 8/16/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see he Ton3s at City Winery on August 18, 2024.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

