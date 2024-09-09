Toni Moore has tickets to the ALMOST sold out Dulce Sloan Show

Dulce Sloan

Toni Moore is giving you a chance to see Dulce Sloan at City Winery Atlanta on September 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Comedian/Actress Dulcé Sloan, known for her six-year stint as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (2017-2023), now serves as a contributor and occasional guest host, earning critical acclaim. Nominated for a GLAAD Award for her interview during one of her guest host appearances, she also co-hosts the podcast Hold Up with Daily Show writer Josh Johnson. Dulcé's memoir, Hello, Friends!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/2024 - 9/13/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see he Dulce Sloan at City Winery Atlanta on September 13, 2024 (Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

