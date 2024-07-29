Toni Moore Has More Ticket to See Bruce Bruce at City Winery

Bruce Bruce 2024

We’re giving you a chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents Bruce Bruce at 6:30pm at City Winery on August 30 at 9:30p. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.


Show list:

City Winery Atlanta presents stand up comedian Bruce Bruce live in a three-night, six-show residency August 29-31. Bruce Bruce is a name synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger-than-life comedic style. From his role as host for two seasons of BET’s “Comic View” to his many appearances on TV and film, Bruce is clearly a comedian that has found his mark in the business.


Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/29/2024 - 8/2/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Bruce Bruce at 6:30pm at City Winery on August 30, 2024 at City Winery (Minimum of approx. retail value: $82.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

