Toni and George have tickets to see Kevin Hart!

This week, Toni and George have your only chances to win tickets to see Kevin Hart: Brand New Material at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on March 29, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now at CitySprings.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

IMPORTANT NOTICES

1. The Kevin Hart: Brand New Material event will be a phone-free experience.

Use of phones, smart watches and accessories such as earbuds will not be permitted in the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Your pouches before returning to the performance space.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/18/2024 - 3/22/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Kevin Hart: Brand New Material at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on March 29, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $60.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2023 Cox Media Group