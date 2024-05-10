Toni and George have more tickets to see TLC

TLC

TLC are celebrating their 30th Anniversary of the Diamond “CrazySexyCool” album with Brownstone on June 8, 2024 at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. Listen to The KISS 104.1 Morning Show this week, Tuesday through Friday, for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED 5/14/2024 - 5/17/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see TLC at Stockbridge Amphitheatre on June 8 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $195.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2023 Cox Media Group