Toni and George are giving your shot at tickets to We Them One’s Comedy Tour!

Wake up with Toni Moore and George Willborn each weekday for a chance to win a pair of tickets to We Them One’s Comedy Tour on May 17 at State Farm Arena. Get your tickets now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/24 - 4/5/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to We Them One’s Comedy Tour on May 17 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $151.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2022 Cox Media Group