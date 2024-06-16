Toni and George Are Giving Away Tickets to See Lucky Daye!





Listen to The KISS 104.1 Morning Show this week, for a chance to see Lucky Daye: The Algorithm Tour at Tabernacle on August 16, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED 6/17/2024 - 6/21/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Lucky Daye at Tabernacle on August 16, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $176.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





