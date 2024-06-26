Tickets To See Ms. Lauryn Hill Are Up For Grabs!

Lauryn Hill 2024

5x Grammy winner and one of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off – once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

The Miseducation Anniversary Tour stops in Atlanta Friday, August 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Listen to the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore and George Willborn for a chance to win tickets!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06.25.2024-06.28.2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Miseducation Anniversary Tour on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

