Tickets to see Chante Moore and Eric Roberson Could Be Yours!

Monie Love (3p - 7p)

Eric Roberson

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets to see Chante Moore and Eric Roberson at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on July 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/03/2023 - 07/07/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected to attend the June 30, 2021 show and five (5) winners will be selected to according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Chante Moore and Eric Roberson at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on July 23, 2023 (ARV: $118.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!