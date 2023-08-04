Winning Weekend: 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour

50 Cent

All weekend listen for a chance to win tickets to 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour on August 17, 2023 with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jerimih at the Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/7/2023 - 8/11/20223. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to the 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour on August 17, 2023 with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jerimih at the Lakewood Amphitheatre (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!