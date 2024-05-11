Spotlight Gold: Funk Party at The Bridge

Listen to Spotlight Gold for a chance to win two tickets to see The Funk Party at The Bridge on May 25, 2024, at the Stockbridge Amphitheater.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/11/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see The Funk Party at The Bridge on May 25, 2024, at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group