Spotlight Gold: Funk Party at The Bridge

(Saturdays 7a-12p)

70s Soul Jam 2024

Listen to Spotlight Gold for a chance to win two tickets to tickets to the 70′s Soul Jam on July 27, 2024 at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. Featuring The Spinners, The Chi-Lites, The Manhattans, The Legendary Blue Notes, Bloodstone Peaches & Herb.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see 70′s Soul Jam on July 27, 2024 at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

