Show Us Your Best Beyoncé Inspired Look For A Chance to See Her on August 14th!

Beyonce

KISS 104.1 wants to send you and a guest to see Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour on August 14, 2023, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Show us how Queen B inspired you by uploading a picture of your best Beyonce inspired look. On August 10, the winner with the most votes will win two tickets to show!


Photo Entry: July 26, 2023 - August 2, 2023

Voting Period: August 3 - August 9, 2023


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter 7/26/23–8/2/23; voting period 8/3/23–8/9/23. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, upload photo to contest page at kiss104fm.com and complete all req’d info. Limit: 1 entry/person; 1 vote/person. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.kiss104fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309

