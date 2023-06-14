Roy Wood Jr. Just Added a Second Show, Be Among the First to Win Tickets!

Roy Wood Jr just added a second show to his appearance at Buckhead Theatre on September 22, 2023 at 10pm. This week, Monie Love has your chance to win tickets before you can buy them on Friday, June 16 at 10am LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/13/2023 - 6/16/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Roy Wood Jr. Buckhead Theatre on September 22, 2023 at 10pm. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

