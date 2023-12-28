Rent Relief from KISS 104.1 and 1-800-Truck-Wreck

Enter for your chance to win $2,000 to help pay your rent or mortgage

Rent Relief 2024

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are giving you the chance to get some relief after the holidays! Enter below and tell us why you could use $2,000 to help pay your rent or mortgage!

Throughout January, four lucky winners will receive a $2,000 check from KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck!

NO PURCH. NEC. 12/28/23–1/25/24. Open to legal res. of GA; 18+. To enter, complete entry form and essay on KISS104fm.com or via station app (standard data rates apply) during applicable entry period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.



©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!