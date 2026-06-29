Ramona Debreaux could have your tickets to Ne-Yo and Akon! Ramona Debreaux (3p - 7p)

Ne-Yo and Akon 2026

Afternoons this week on KISS 104.1, Ramona Debreaux is giving you a chance to win two tickets Ne-Yo and Akon’s Nights like this tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 11!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/2026 - 07/03/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Ne-Yo and Akon’s Nights like this tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 11. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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