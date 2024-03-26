The Queens of R&B Just Announced and Dyron Ducati Has Tickets!

Following a teaser on socials that ignited fervent excitement among fans, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝA, Total, and 702. The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent.

Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Listen to the Dyron Ducati Show for your first chances to win tickets before they go on sale! The Queens of R&B Tour hits Atlanta on July 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/26/24-3/29/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets he Queens of R&B Tour on July 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group