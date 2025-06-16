More tickets to Stone Mountain Park are happening this week! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a-10a)

Stone Mountain Park light show

Listen all week, for a chance to win four tickets to Stone Mountain Park. Explore the ALL-NEW Lakeside Ziplines or explore the lake on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. See the Music Across America Drone & Light Show - featuring iconic music from around the country, vivid imagery, 250 drones, showstopping laser and flame effects, fireworks, and more!

Book your stay or buy tickets at StoneMountainPark.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/16/25 - 6/20/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park (Minimum approx. retail value: $120.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

