Monie Love has your tickets to Mable House Comedy Fest!

Mable House Comedy Fest Mableton Art

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to Comedy Fest at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on September 19th!

Comedy fest features comedians DeRay Davis, Sheryl Underwood, Tony Rock and J.J. Williamson. Don’t miss out on a night of laughs!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/2026 - 06/12/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Comedy Fest at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on September 19th. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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