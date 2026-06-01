Monie Love has your tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip Hop! Monie Love (3p - 7p)

KSCS Doug E. Fresh

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip Hop with Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on August 1!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/2026 - 06/05/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip Hop with Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on August 1. (ARV: Minimum of $170.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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