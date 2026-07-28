Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to see Martin Lawrence! Monie Love (10a - 3p)

Mega-comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is going on tour! Monie Love has your chances to see him on December 5, 2026 at Gas South Arena. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Listen to Monie Love this week, from 10a - 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

****As of July 26, 2026 our contest phone lines are experiencing technical difficulties. Until further notice please listen for the keyword on-air, and enter the keyword below by 2:00 PM for your chance to win. ****

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED 7/28/26 - 7/31/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) participants will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Martin Lawrence on December 5, 2026 at Gas South Arena (minimum approx. retail value: $195.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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