Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to see Chance the Rapper! Monie Love (10a - 3p)

Chnace the Rapper Atlanta

Listen to Monie Love this week, from 10a - 3p, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chnace the Rapper at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 3rd!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED 8/03/26 - 8/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) participants will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Chance the Rapper at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 3rd (minimum approx. retail value: $195.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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