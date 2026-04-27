Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Soul Monie Love (3p - 7p)

KSCS Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Soul with Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on June 28!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026 - 05/01/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Soul with Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on June 28. (ARV: Minimum of $170.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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