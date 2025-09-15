Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

Monie Love (3p - 7p)

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal powerhouse, Fantasia Barrino, is coming to the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, October 17 at 8 p.m. with special guest Anthony Hamilton. Fans will get the opportunity to experience an unforgettable night as the platinum-selling artists perform their chart-topping hits.

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to see Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton on October 17, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/15/2025 - 09/19/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton on October 17, 2025 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

