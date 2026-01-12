Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “MJ The Musical”! Monie Love (3p-7p)

MJ Musical 2026

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s MJ the Musical at the Fox Theatre on January 27!

Following a sold-out Atlanta premiere, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to the Fox Theatre. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying crowds.

Performing at the Fox Theatre January 27-February 1.

Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/12/2026 - 01/16/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “MJ the Musical” at the Fox Theatre on January 27. (Minimum approx. retail value: $98.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group