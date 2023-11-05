Monie Love Has More Chances to See KISS 104.1 Presents Marsha Ambrosius at City Winery!

Monie Love (3p - 7p)

Marsha Ambrosius

Listen to Monie Love for your chance to win two tickets to Marsha Ambrosius on December 18, 2023 at City Winery Atlanta at 6:30pm.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/6/2023 -11/10/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see Marsha Ambrosius on December 18, 2023 at City Winery Atlanta at 6:30pm. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

