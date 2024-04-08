Missy Elliot Just Announced Her Tour With Ciara and Busta Rhymes and We Got Tickets!

Today’s solar phenomenon was eclipsed by the supernova announcement of global superstar Missy Elliott’s history-making debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience. Continuing her stellar dominance as one of the most significant artists in music, the pioneer of female Hip Hop/R&B will land in arenas across North America this summer with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Multi-Platinum selling superstar Ciara, and mega producer Timbaland.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning tomorrow, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at Missy-Elliott.com.





All week, Toni and George have your chances to win tickets before you can buy them. Listen for your chance to win two tickets to see Missy Elliott’s Out of This World Tour on July 27, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/24 - 4/5/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Missy Elliott’s Out of This World Tour on July 27, 2024 at State Farm Arena.(Minimum approx. retail value: $200.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

