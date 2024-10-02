Make it a “Group Thing” enter to win 4 tickets to see Mary J. Blige

Iconic singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is set to make a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in 2025 as part of “The For My Fans” tour.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer will kick off her new 27 city tour in Greensboro, North Carolina in January before making a stop at State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Legendary singers Mario and Ne-Yo are also set to join the tour.

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 4th at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com

