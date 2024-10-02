Make it a “Group Thing” enter to win 4 tickets to see Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige 2025

Iconic singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is set to make a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in 2025 as part of “The For My Fans” tour.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer will kick off her new 27 city tour in Greensboro, North Carolina in January before making a stop at State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Legendary singers Mario and Ne-Yo are also set to join the tour.

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 4th at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com

Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to see Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour with special guest NE-YO and Mario on February 3, 2025, at State Farm Arena



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/2/2024 12:00 am ET – 1/12/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Mary J. Blige” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 1/14/2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: four tickets to Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour with special guest NE-YO and Mario on February 3, 2025, at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $636.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

