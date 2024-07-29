Make It A Family Day with The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance at two tickets Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival! Saturday afternoon’s sing-along selection is The Little Mermaid (1989) on August 24, 2024 at The Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/29/24-8/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets The Little Mermaid (1989) on August 24, 2024 at The Fox Theatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $48.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

