Make it a family day with advance screening passes to The SpongeBob Movie

Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a - 10a)

SpongeBob

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win movie passes to the advance screening of THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS on Saturday, December 13, at Regal Avalon. This all-new seafaring comedy adventure sends SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom buddies to the deepest depths of the sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/1/2025 - 12/5/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) advance screening tickets for THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS on Saturday, December 13, at Regal Avalon (approx. retail value: $60.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

