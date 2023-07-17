Listen to Dyron Ducati for a Chance to Win Tickets to the Summer Block Party!

Dyron Ducati (10a - 3p)

Summer Block Party

This week, Monie Love has your first chances to win tickets to The Summer Block Party featuring Jodeci, Dru Hill, and SWV at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 18, 2023.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/17/2023 - 7/21/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Summer Block Party featuring Jodeci, Dru Hill and SWV at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 18, 2023. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

