Listen For A Chance to Win Tickets to Old School Saturday with Frank Ski!

OSS - September

This week, we are giving you a chance to join Frank Ski at Old School Saturday on September 30, 2023 at Hyatt Regency (265 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA). Listen to The Frank Ski Show each weekday for a chance to win four tickets to Old School Saturday All White Party!

Tickets are on sale now at OldSchoolSaturday.com


Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/2023- 9/29/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. FIve (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Old School Saturday on September 30, 2023 at Hyatt Regency (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

