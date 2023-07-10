Listen for a chance to win tickets to the advance screening of Jurassic World Dominion!

Dyron Ducati (10a - 3p)

Jurassic World 2023

This week, Dyron Ducati has tickets to the Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Pullman Yards. Listen for a chance to win four tickets for you and three guests. Tickets can be purchased at FeverUp.com.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/10/2023 - 7/14/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Pullman Yards. (approx. retail value: $60.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

