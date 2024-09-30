Listen for a chance to win exclusive access to Jamie Foxx’s Netflix taping!

Jamie Foxx Netflix Special

KISS 104.1 is giving you exclusive access to the private taping of Jamie Foxx’s Netflix special “What Had Happened Was...” on October 4, 2024 at the Coca Cola stage at Alliance Theatre. Monday - Thursday, listen for your chance to win four tickets to see Jamie Foxx.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/30/2024 - 10/3/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Jamie Foxx’s Netflix special “What Had Happened Was...” on October 4, 2024 at the Coca Cola stage at Alliance Theatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

