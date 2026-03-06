Listen for a Chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents Howard Hewett at City Winery!

Howard Hewett 2026

Listen this week from 10a-3p for your chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Howard Hewett at City Winery on March 14, 2026 at 8:00pm at City Winery.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/9/2026 - 3/13/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to Howard Hewitt on Howard Hewett on March 14, 2026 at 8:00pm at City Winery. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $96.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

