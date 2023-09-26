Last Chance to Win Tickets to See Kerry Washington!

Kerry Washington just announced her Thicker Than Water Book Tour that will stop in Atlanta on September 30, 2023 at the Tabernacle hosted by Tyler Perry. The Frank Ski Show has your final chance to win a pair of tickets.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.9/27/2023 . Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water Book Tour on September 30, 2023 at Tabernacle. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $79.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group