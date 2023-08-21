Last Chance to Win KISS 104.1 ‘s 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop

Presented by Guinness Extra Stout

KISS Summer Series Hip-Hop

This week, is your final chance to win ticket to KISS 104.1′s: A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop presented by Guinness Extra Stout, featuring Monie Love, Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, Rob Base, Roxxanne Shante on September 3, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Listen to the Frank Ski Show for a chance to win!

Tickets are sold out!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/21/2023 - 8/25/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop on September 3, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (ARV: $116.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309

