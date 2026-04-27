KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Weekend Concert

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to celebrate your mom with a night of classic R&B featuring 112, Jaheim, and Blackstreet LIVE at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8 PM. Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with the hits you love — from ‘Only You’ to ‘No Diggity’ to ‘Put That Woman First.’ Bring Mom, bring the crew, and vibe out to some of the best voices in R&B!

Grab your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026 - 05/01/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Mother’s Day Weekend Concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $170.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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