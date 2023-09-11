KISS 104.1 Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Orlando Fall 2023

You could win a vacation at Universal Orlando Resort! Only Universal Orlando drops you into the action of your favorite films and combines it with better-hold-on-tight thrills in a way no one else does. Or can. From the biggest scream to the to the loudest laugh, no one tests the limits of absolute awesome like Universal.

You could win a trip for four people, including:

  • Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
  • Admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

For prize description and full Official Rules, click here.


Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2023 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/14/23–11/5/23. Open to GA res., 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the KISS 104.1 App or at www.KISS1041FM.com/contests. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/person. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.KISS1041FM.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

NBCUniversal Privacy Policy: https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy

