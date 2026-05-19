NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KISS 104.1 Summer Fast Cash 2026 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Georgia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry and who have either (i) a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID; or (ii) another form of government-issued ID and a utility bill proving residence in the State of Georgia. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta (“Sponsor” or “CMG Atlanta”), CMG Media Corporation, KDC, LLC (“KDC”) or a KDC Covered Party, and each of its respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term KDC Covered Party or Parties includes KDC, any Entity or Person that directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, Controls, is Controlled by or is under common Control with such Person, any Related or Affiliated entities (including, but not limited to 1800CarWreck, LLC, 1800MedWrecks, LLC, 1800TruckWreck, LLC, KDC, LLC, Crash Productions, LLC, Witherite Law Group, PLLC, WLG Atlanta, LLC, WLG Chicago, LLC and any entity whether disclosed or not that is owned in whole or part by Amy K. Witherite). The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Atlanta radio stations: WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WALR, and WSRV (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

2. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on June 5, 2026, and end at 10:00 a.m. EST on June 26, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).* Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

KISS 104.1 (WALR, the “Station”) will hold on-air giveaways each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period during the KISS 104.1 Morning Show.

Enter by listening to the Station’s radio broadcast each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period Fridays beginning June 5, 2026, to June 26, 2026, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. ET for the cue to call (the “Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line at (404) 741-0104 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number as designated by the Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person calling Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line in the designated order, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a “Winner”). The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. Except as otherwise noted, up to one (1) Winner will be selected each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, for a maximum total of four (4) winners.

To be declared a winner for call-in Sweepstakes: (a) you must be listening to the Station when the Cue to call the Sweepstakes Line airs; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated caller and perform any applicable task to Sponsor’s satisfaction; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any other rules announced on air. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes’ operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to win, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the applicable caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the applicable caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no daily winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.kiss1041fm.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.kiss1041fm.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

3. Winner Selection and Odds . Each Winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above. The maximum number of winners is four (4). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

4. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each winner will receive:

$1,000 via check or method selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Approximate retail value of all prizes to be awarded: $4,000.

Sponsor is not responsible for any prize check(s) lost in the mail. Replacement checks may be issued upon request at the Sponsor’s discretion.

Limit: (1) prize per person and per household.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be identified at the time they are determined to be the correct caller, as noted above.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 within twenty-four (24) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and must present a valid Georgia government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing. Prizes will be mailed to verified prize winners approximately eight (8) to twelve (12) weeks after winner’s completion of the required prize forms.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor may select up to one (1) alternate potential winner, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, KDC, LLC, KDC COVERED PARTIES, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision were not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The KISS 104.1 Summer Fast Cash 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of a Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to a Sweepstakes. For a list of winners or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.kiss1041fm.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), KISS 104.1 Summer Fast Cash 2026 Sweepstakes, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Valencia Bromell/WALR Promotions or send an email to atlantaradioprizes@cmg.com (after July 10, 2026). If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact atlantaradioprizes@cmg.com.

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