KISS 104.1 Presents Just Fine: The Ultimate Mary J Blige Tribute at City Winery!

Dyron Ducati (10a - 3p)

Mary J Blige Tribute

KISS 104.1 Presents Just Fine: The Ultimate Mary J Blige Tribute at City Winery on July 29th at 7pm and 10pm. Listen to the Dyron Ducati show for a chance to win tickets to the 7:00pm show!

Just Fine- The Ultimate Mary J. Blige Tribute Band takes you back to your favorite days and times experienced in the go-go’s, giving you everything you remember about Muti- Award winner Mary J. Blige. Just Fine-The Ultimate Mary J. Blige Tribute Band will highlight hits such as Real Love, You remind me and My Life to name a few. Just Fine will give you the Ultimate Tribute concert experience. Satisfying and supplying you with your MJB fix.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/5/2023 - 7/7/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see KISS 104.1 Presents The Ultimate Mary J Blige Tribute at City Winery on July 29th at 7:00 pm . (Minimum of approx. retail value: $56.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

