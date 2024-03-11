KISS 104.1 Presents Lalah Hathway at City Winery

Lalah Hathway

Five-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway shares the record with Beyoncé for the most ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ awards won at the Grammys, each holding three. Listen all week, for a chance to win tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Lalah Hathway on April 3, 2024, at 9:30pm at City Winery.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/2024 - 3/8/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Lalah Hathaway on April 3, 2024, at 9:30pm at City Winery. (Minimum approx. retail value: $160.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.


