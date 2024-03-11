KISS 104.1 Presents Lalah Hathway at City Winery

Five-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway shares the record with Beyoncé for the most ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ awards won at the Grammys, each holding three. Listen all week, for a chance to win tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Lalah Hathway on April 3, 2024, at 9:30pm at City Winery.

