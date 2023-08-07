This show is almost sold out but Dyron Ducati is still giving you a chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents: A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop, with Monie Love alongside Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, Rob Base, Kwame, and Dana Dane on September 3, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Presented by Guinness Extra Stout.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are almost sold out!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/7/2023 - 8/11/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents: A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop on September 3, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (ARV: $116.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309

©2021 Cox Media Group