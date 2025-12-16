KISS 104.1 will have a conversation with Atlanta’s own, T.I., to discuss trending topics, comedy life, upcoming projects, and more. Listen Tuesday through Thursday for a chance to win seats to attend on Monday, December 22 at 9:30am in the KISS 104.1 Live Lounge.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/16/2025 - 12/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) seats to the KISS 104.1 Live Lounge Experience with T.I. on December 22, 2025 at 9:30am. Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

