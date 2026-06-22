Keke Wyatt is back in Atlanta, and Ramona Debreaux could have your tickets to see her! Ramona Debreaux (3p - 7p)

Keke Wyatt City Winery 2026

KISS 104.1 and City Winery presents Keke Wyatt live on Monday, July 6th at 6:30pm part of a 4-show series. See all the shows here!

From her debut album Soul Sista to chart topping collaborations like “Nothing in This World” and “You & I,” Keke has delivered timeless R&B anthems that continue to resonate with fans around the world.

Afternoons this week, Ramona Debreaux is giving you a chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents: Keke Wyatt at City Winery for the 6:30PM show on July 6th!

Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/2026 - 06/26/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Keke Wyatt at 6:30pm at City Winery on July 6th, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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