It’s a Winning Weekend with Jeffery Osborne!

Jeffery Osborne

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Jeffery Osborne on November 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/22/2025 - 11/23/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jeffery Osborne on November 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $160.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group